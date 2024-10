When to expect peak fall foliage in Louisville

Autumn is officially here — but fall colors, we’re just starting to spot you.



If you’ve been on the lookout for red, yellow, and orange leaves in Louisville, you won’t be waiting too much longer. According to the Farmer’s Almanac fall foliage predictions, leaves in the Louisville area are starting to lose their chlorophyll — the compound responsible for their green color. By next week, it shouldn’t be too hard to spot some leaves transforming colors.



Here’s an anticipated timeline of when Louisvillians can expect to see the most colorful foliage:



Tuesday, Oct. 29 — peak foliage, this is the prime time for sightseeing

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Louisville is past its peak, trees will become increasingly bare

Walk or bike the Iroquois Park loop to take in the changing trees. Photo by @theloutoday

If you’re planning to go leaf peeping, you still have time to plan your trip before the leaves fall. There are many places in the Louisville area that lookdecorated in fall colors.The foliage tends to be on full display along the city’s hiking trails — the Anchorage Trail is lined with pumpkins this time of year for an added autumnal attraction. Local parks are also great areas to find foliage.Don’t miss the opportunity to get a full vista of the fall colors from the Iroquois Park Overlook — the road will be open to cars on Nov. 9 + 10.Locals often use the foliage as an excuse to hit the road and check out scenic destinations near Derby City. Popular nearby spots include Skyline Drive ~14 miles away, across the river in Southern Indiana, or —it’sfor a 14-mile train ride at Kentucky’s Big South Fork Scenic Railway in Stearns, Kentucky.