Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6AM City

    Check out this "Beetlejuice"-themed pop-up bar in Louisville

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWgwC_0wHaFCGP00

    This weekend,

    go ahead and make your millennium at a “Beetlejuice!"-themed pop-up bar at Against the Grain’s Public House in downtown Louisville.

    What are the bar’s qualifications?
    • Ah well, they attended Juilliard , graduated from Harvard Business School, and traveled quite extensively.
    • They’re going to turn on the juice and see what shakes loose with cocktails from Monk’s Road Bourbon and Gins — including the “Beetle Gin and Juice,” made with dry gin, lime juice, raspberry liquor, and lemon-lime soda.
    • An appearance from Beetlejuice himself — no need to even say his name
    • It’ll all be set in one, big, dark room inspired by the movie
    So, if you’re the ghost with the most, babe, stop in Against the Grain on Friday, Oct. 25 + Saturday, Oct. 26.
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    The historic Castle in downtown Beaufort nixes Halloween this year
    Explore Beaufort SC13 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Little Chihuahua Who Lost Her Owner Is Now Looking For Love
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Tizzy: The Sweet & Energetic Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
    Southern Tradition: Haint Blue Porch Ceilings Protect Against Evil Spirits
    Explore Beaufort SC28 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Liz Montgomery was Livid Former Husband/'Bewitched' Director Bill Asher Helmed 'Jeannie' TV-movie
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy