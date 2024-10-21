You're invited to explore Lexington's own Bourbonland

Whether you like it neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a craft cocktail, there’s one thing most Lexingtonians can agree on: bourbon .



Nestled right in our backyard is a can’t-miss destination for bourbon aficionados + the bourbon-curious.



The Bluegrass region, aka Bourbonland, is home to our booming local bourbon industry and features both heritage brands that have centuries of history along with innovative newcomers who are introducing new products + methods to the bourbon-making process. Read: It’s the perfect place to start a bourbon-themed adventure.



The best part? Visitors from near and far can see this unique process for themselves when they visit a distillery. Lexington is a gateway city to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with these downtown distilleries:



Barrel House Distilling Co.

Bespoken Spirits

Bluegrass Distillers

Fresh Bourbon Distillery

James E. Pepper Distillery

Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co.

RD1 Spirits

and 11 more distilleries within an hour’s drive