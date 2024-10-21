Open in App
    • 6AM City

    You're invited to explore Lexington's own Bourbonland

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lHz2_0wGBcfch00

    Whether you like it neat, on the rocks, or mixed in a craft cocktail, there’s one thing most Lexingtonians can agree on: bourbon .

    Nestled right in our backyard is a can’t-miss destination for bourbon aficionados + the bourbon-curious.

    The Bluegrass region, aka Bourbonland, is home to our booming local bourbon industry and features both heritage brands that have centuries of history along with innovative newcomers who are introducing new products + methods to the bourbon-making process. Read: It’s the perfect place to start a bourbon-themed adventure.

    The best part? Visitors from near and far can see this unique process for themselves when they visit a distillery. Lexington is a gateway city to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with these downtown distilleries:

    • Barrel House Distilling Co.
    • Bespoken Spirits
    • Bluegrass Distillers
    • Fresh Bourbon Distillery
    • James E. Pepper Distillery
    • Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co.
    • RD1 Spirits
    • and 11 more distilleries within an hour’s drive
    Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Lexington Bourbon Week , happening Nov. 7-16, where you can sip your way through an impressive lineup of craft cocktails and sips at some of the city’s award-winning restaurants + bars.

    For the latest bourbon news + happenings, subscribe to the VisitLEX newsletter .

    Visit Bourbonland .
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Ralph
    1d ago
    a waste of money 💰
    Laura Brackett
    1d ago
    Tried it already ended up in AA lol
    View all comments
