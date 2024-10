American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns

It’s almost time to

at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue . Returning next Friday, Nov. 1-Sunday, Nov. 3 to the Kansas Speedway, this two-day competition promises to be just as tasty as previous years. There’s a lot to, but here are our recommendations.Enter (or watch) the rib eating contest happening Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.Afterwards, rest up and enjoy the BBQ Sauce Wrestling match at 6 p.m.? Well, exactly what it sounds like — participants wrestle for the top title in a vat of barbecue sauce. Tickets to the ‘cue competition are $22+ and come with the opportunity to taste fixin’s from all the vendors. Want a closer look? Get the Royal Tour ticket for $35 for an up-close convo with a pitmaster.