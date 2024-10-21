Open in App
    The Rock at La Cantera to host first-ever Winterfest in San Antonio

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Gyi1_0wFq3rh300

    Saint Nick is on his way to the North Side of San Antonio for The Rock at La Cantera’s

    first annual Winterfest . Be sure to mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss these festive happenings.

    Running from Monday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Jan. 6, Frost Plaza will be transformed into a winter wonderland that’s free to attend. Visitors
    can expect :
    • A holiday market every Friday + Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
    • Free movies like “Elf” and “The Grinch” on select Fridays
    • Santa photo ops every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Winterfest
    • An ice skating rink
    • Christmas tree lighting display
    • Carolers
    San Antonio has a lot of holiday cheer in store, check out our preview of Holidays on Houston Street and make sure to subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay in the loop about all things Alamo City.
