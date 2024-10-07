Support recovery efforts across WNC

Our 6AM City newsletters in Asheville, Greenville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Columbia, Charleston, and Winston-Salem and 21 other cities across the country are built around communities — and our hearts are heavy for our friends, family, and team members affected by the destruction of Hurricane Helene and its aftermath.

100% of donations will be sent to BeLoved Asheville , supporting food and water distribution, clothing and supply deliveries, and debris cleanup across the region. If you’re able, please consider helping us to support recovery efforts for our neighbors in Western North Carolina. If not, we’d love for you to share the link below with your network.