Hurricane Helene: Aftermath + community resources in Asheville

From the coast of Tampa to the Appalachian Mountains, Helene brought significant destruction across 500 miles, leaving many communities in Western NC in urgent need of support and recovery.



On Sept. 29, President Joe Biden approved Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Tropical Storm Helene, enabling immediate federal assistance for 25 counties in NC and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.



Here’s what we know:

Water services

William DeBruhl Water Treatment Facility, Swannanoa — inaccessible and inoperable

Asheville Water Treatment Facility, Mills River — limited operations, serving primarily residents in South Asheville (non-potable, boil alert in effect)

Northfork Water Treatment Facility, Black Mountain — inoperable, repairs are underway

William W. Estes Elementary School, 275 Overlook Rd., Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary - 154 Sand Hill School Rd., Asheville (enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School, 20 Doan Rd., Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School, 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

Food and shelter

Asheville Middle School

Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center.

General shelter: AB Tech Conference Center , 16 Fernihurst Dr. (use Victoria Road entrance)

, 16 Fernihurst Dr. (use Victoria Road entrance) Medical emergency shelter: 10 Genevieve Circle

10 Genevieve Circle Now open: Former Gold’s Gym , 1815 Hendersonville Rd.

Connecting with loved ones

Cell service

Verizon cellular satellite trailer | Family Justice Center, 35 Woodfin St.

| Family Justice Center, 35 Woodfin St. T-mobile cellular satellite trucks | Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave.; Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center; 285 Livingston St.

| Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave.; Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center; 285 Livingston St. T-Mobile Wi-Fi substation | Tractor Supply Co., 14 Monticello Rd, Weaverville, NC

Prescriptions

Need a prescription filled but unsure where to go ? The NC Board of Pharmacy has a confirmation of which pharmacies in Western NC are open and serving patients. Check their website for the latest updates on operating hours and locations.

Immediate ways to help