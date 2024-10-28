2 in custody after high-speed police chase ends in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section

Two people were arrested following a high-speed police chase through Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section that ended in front of a diner.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at I and Cayuga streets around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say three men at the scene ignored officers' commands and sped off.

According to police, the suspects then stopped at Roosevelt Boulevard and Rhawn Street and took off on foot.

Police say two of the men were arrested and a third got away.

Investigators say the car they were driving had been stolen. No further information has been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker