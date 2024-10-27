Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Philadelphia police determining if weekend robberies are tied to crime spree suspect

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKiZq_0wNod8kK00

    Police are searching for the suspect behind several commercial robberies in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday.

    Investigators are looking into whether the latest crimes are connected to a recent spree.

    Police say the latest armed robberies happened at several locations, including the 5500 block of Tulip Street around 9 a.m., the Dunkin on 5001 Rising Sun Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and the Boston Market on the 6300 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8wH7_0wNod8kK00
    PICTURED: This suspect is wanted for a robbery on Oct. 26, 2024, at the Boston Market on the 6300 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

    "It's scary, sometimes I don't like to go out in the night," said Rodolfo Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia.

    Action News obtained surveillance video from inside the Boston Market where a man flashes a gun. The employee behind the counter empties the register. In total, around $500 was taken, according to employees, who say they were just robbed last week.

    The crimes on Saturday come a day after Philadelphia police detailed nine other recent robberies in the Northeast.

    READ MORE: Man sought for more than a half-dozen robberies at Philadelphia businesses

    Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for a series of gunpoint robberies at businesses in the city.

    Their search is ongoing for the suspected serial robber.

    At this point, police can't confirm if Saturday's robberies are linked, but residents say they've noticed the uptick in crime.

    "It's kind of scary because it never happens," said Rodriguez.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

    Related Search

    Suspect apprehensionPhiladelphia police departmentRobbery surveillance footageProperty crimePolice investigationPublic safety concerns

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Philadelphia woman brutally beaten and left with horror injuries after random attack on walking trail
    themirror.com6 days ago
    Philadelphia-Area Police Corporal Fatally Shot By Teen He Was Mentoring
    Oxygen1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Troubleshooters help NJ couple after concert tickets vanish from mobile app
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    How old is too old for trick-or-treating? Poll finds kids should stop at certain age
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    18-year-old shot during possible interrupted burglary in Oxford Circle
    KYW News Radio1 day ago
    TGI Fridays abruptly closes dozens more locations as a reported bankruptcy nears
    6abc Action Newslast hour
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Family grieving after losing family man following violent hit-and-run
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground
    6abc Action News5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy