Philadelphia police determining if weekend robberies are tied to crime spree suspect

Police are searching for the suspect behind several commercial robberies in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday.

Investigators are looking into whether the latest crimes are connected to a recent spree.

Police say the latest armed robberies happened at several locations, including the 5500 block of Tulip Street around 9 a.m., the Dunkin on 5001 Rising Sun Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and the Boston Market on the 6300 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

PICTURED: This suspect is wanted for a robbery on Oct. 26, 2024, at the Boston Market on the 6300 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

"It's scary, sometimes I don't like to go out in the night," said Rodolfo Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia.

Action News obtained surveillance video from inside the Boston Market where a man flashes a gun. The employee behind the counter empties the register. In total, around $500 was taken, according to employees, who say they were just robbed last week.

The crimes on Saturday come a day after Philadelphia police detailed nine other recent robberies in the Northeast.

Their search is ongoing for the suspected serial robber.

At this point, police can't confirm if Saturday's robberies are linked, but residents say they've noticed the uptick in crime.

"It's kind of scary because it never happens," said Rodriguez.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.