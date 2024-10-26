Women continue charitable pin-crafting tradition for seven decades

Each year, the Charity League of Atlantic County proves how thousands of tiny pins can make a big difference.

The organization was formed in 1935, and has produced a unique holiday pin each year since 1948.

The women at the core of the organization have worked year-round to craft these pins by hand, and have passed on the tradition through generations.

Each year's pin remains a secret until the annual Charity League Christmas Mart takes place. Typically, orders are required one year in advance to acquire the newest holiday pin.

This year's mart, which features a wide variety of vendors, will be located at the Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point on Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23.

