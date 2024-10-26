Open in App
    • 6abc Action News

    Women continue charitable pin-crafting tradition for seven decades

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNkeN_0wNcOvnH00

    Each year, the Charity League of Atlantic County proves how thousands of tiny pins can make a big difference.

    The organization was formed in 1935, and has produced a unique holiday pin each year since 1948.

    The women at the core of the organization have worked year-round to craft these pins by hand, and have passed on the tradition through generations.

    Each year's pin remains a secret until the annual Charity League Christmas Mart takes place. Typically, orders are required one year in advance to acquire the newest holiday pin.

    This year's mart, which features a wide variety of vendors, will be located at the Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point on Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23.

    To learn more, visit their website.

    RELATED: After fire, Catholic school students sell bracelets to help teachers

    After a massive fire ravaged their classrooms, students at St. Francis of Assisi in Delaware County crafted a fundraiser to support their teachers.

