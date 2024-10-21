Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Woman killed outside Philadelphia elementary school after driver loses control of vehicle

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXRgZ_0wFrNFCR00

    A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle behind Catharine Elementary School on Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

    Police say it happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Regent Street.

    It was an emotional scene as people consoled one another in front of the school.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRcTl_0wFrNFCR00
    A woman was killed after a driver accidently put her car in reverse instead of drive outside Catharine Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia.

    Police say a 30-year-old woman was attempting to back down a one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin and striking a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

    The 65-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    At this point, police have not released the name of the victim. They say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

    Officers towed the Saturn to conduct a safety check of the vehicle. Investigators say they are looking into whether or not the vehicle malfunctioned.

    A spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia said all students were in the building since the incident happened after classes started.

    The school does have counselors available to speak with students.

    Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Nakia Alexander
    1d ago
    prayers 🙏 🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    How old is too old for trick-or-treating? Poll finds kids should stop at certain age
    6abc Action News3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Best Chicken Sandwiches in Bucks County
    Eater2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    One Tank Trips: Wade's Salvage is South Jersey's Hollywood playground
    6abc Action News20 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy