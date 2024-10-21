Open in App
    The End Times Boutique is Philadelphia's shop of oddities

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEAlZ_0wFq8pJu00

    Enter The End Times Boutique and you'll see snakes, spiders and all kinds of skeletons and skulls, along with antiques, crystals and the largest clam in the world.

    Adam Hutter is the owner and curator of this oddities shop.

    He runs a nationally touring convention called the World Oddities Expo.

    During the pandemic, he decided to open a brick and mortar to put all of his curiosities under one roof for all to see.

    From a two-faced kitten, a dwarf cow, a two-headed duckling and a three legged guinea hen, he claims to have one of the largest private collections of "real freak animals."

    There's a moist cabinet, dedicated to wet specimens like a monkey and a water monitor, which is the second largest lizard species after the Komodo Dragon.

    There's a section devoted to funerals, which Adam dubs The FUN-erary, and a Bug Box where you can see captured spider webs (Adam promises no spiders are harmed and that everything in the shop is responsibly sourced.)

    The items he curates come from all over the world.

    There's a two-toed sloth that's been sagittally bisected so you can see the internal anatomy on the one side and the external anatomy on the other.

    Look up and you'll see a massive Nile Crocodile hovering over the shop.

    A gift from a prominent taxidermist, it is the one thing in the shop that is not for sale.

    Hutter says some people are just shopping for unique home decor but for those who come curious, there are QR codes on the specimens that you can scan to learn more.

    He hopes the space will become a destination location for curious shoppers.

    The End Times Boutique | Facebook | Instagram

    2152 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

