    • 6abc Action News

    Woman killed outside Philadelphia elementary school after driver loses control of vehicle

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXRgZ_0wFpKMUB00

    A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle behind Catharine Elementary School on Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

    Police say it happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Regent Street.

    It was an emotional scene as people consoled one another in front of the school.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRcTl_0wFpKMUB00
    A woman was killed after a driver accidently put her car in reverse instead of drive outside Catharine Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia.

    Police say a 30-year-old woman was attempting to back down a one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin and striking a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

    The 65-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    At this point, police have not released the name of the victim. They say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

    Officers towed the Saturn to conduct a safety check of the vehicle. Investigators say they are looking into whether or not the vehicle malfunctioned.

    A spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia said all students were in the building since the incident happened after classes started.

    The school does have counselors available to speak with students.

    Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

    Joan
    1d ago
    SATAN. AT. WORK. 👿😈. !
    Mary Harris
    1d ago
    You have my deepest Sympathy
