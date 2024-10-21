1 dead after driver loses control, flips into oncoming traffic on Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on the Platt Memorial Bridge in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday, and closed both sides of the roadway for several hours. It has since been reopened.

Police say a black 2024 BMW was traveling eastbound on the Platt Bridge when the driver lost control, flipping into the westbound lanes and colliding with a 2014 black Toyota Camry.

The BMW then continued in the westbound lanes, also hitting the front of a 2018 silver Nissan Murano.

Both the Toyota and Nissan were traveling in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition and the driver of the Nissan was hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Crash Investigation Division.

