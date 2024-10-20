Open in App
    • 6abc Action News

    Breast cancer walk in South Jersey brings survivors, supporters together to raise awareness

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQNal_0wEe3Ua500

    Over 14,000 people gathered in South Jersey on Sunday to walk with one goal in mind: to end breast cancer.

    "It's amazing, it's lots of love, everybody's excited for all of the accomplishments and milestones that they've made," said Jamie Brown from Frederick, Maryland.

    People did a 5K around Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

    The walkers included cancer survivors, people currently going through treatment, and residents gathered to support their friends and family.

    "I was diagnosed last March, and cancer-free as of October 4. And a survivor. Walking today, with my beautiful nieces as a survivor and I'm so happy," said Ginny Yuhas from Belmar.

    The crowd was there as part of the 26th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

    "If only one person gets aware and goes to the doctor then it's worth it," said Kevin Armstrong from Sicklerville.

    6abc is a media sponsor, and Action News' own TaRhonda Thomas emceed the event.

    The goal was to raise money and awareness. Organizers say Sunday morning's event raised over $500,000.

    "A celebration of life and survivorship and progress, all of the progress that we've been able to make in breast cancer research, treatment, prevention," said Paula Green, vice president of the American Cancer Society of Greater Philadelphia.

    People of all ages say they felt supported by the big crowd.

    "As young people, we're conditioned to think that it won't impact us. Like, cancer won't touch us at a young age, but unfortunately, cancer doesn't discriminate," said Amanda Boyle from South Philadelphia.

