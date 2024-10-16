Open in App
    • 6abc Action News

    Homeowner shoots man allegedly picking through trash in South Philadelphia: police

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eONqe_0w8ns6Sa00

    A man was hospitalized after being shot for allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash in Philadelphia.

    It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. 18th Street in South Philadelphia.

    Police say the victim was seen picking through the trash of a man's house.

    Sources told Action News a fight began when the victim was allegedly attempting to use an outdoor outlet to plug in a TV outside the man's home.

    The homeowner then confronted the victim, shooting him twice in the lower back and leg, police say.

    "We know four shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

    Neighbors recalled hearing the gunshots in the early morning hours.

    "Four, in sequence, very obvious gunshots," said one resident.

    Police say the man who pulled the trigger is a 23-year-old who lives in the block, and the victim is believed to be homeless.

    "The 23-year-old resident of the property confronted the 32-year-old victim going through his trash, there was a verbal argument and it led to a physical altercation. And then it led to the 23-year-old pulled a gun and fired we know at least four shots," Small said.

    Bystanders then used cords from a power tool for a makeshift tourniquet to help the victim until he was taken to the hospital.

    "We're being told that someone on the block used the cords of those power tools and was attempting to make a tourniquet," said Small.

    Residents in the area said this incident goes to show that the community cares for one another.

    "For him to leave his house and help that person right in front of where the gunshot supposedly came from, that takes a lot of guts, so I respect that," a neighbor said.

    The victim has since been listed in stable condition.

    Authorities say the homeowner stayed at the scene and a gun was recovered by police.

    Police said they have surveillance from the homes and doorbell cameras in the area and are reviewing the stories of the shooter, the victim, and a witness to determine if charges are warranted in this case.

    RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0w8ns6Sa00

    fitnessfitchick
    2h ago
    Wow ppl just want a reason to shoot & or kill nowadays . I can see if the person life was in danger but yeah that’s not the case. Going Thur trash really, either u redirect the person or if u don’t want confrontation then nothing wrong with calling the cops if the situation gotten worse . But the person was leaving definitely wasn’t a reason . Dude it’s trash damn Which means it wasn’t nothing needed in that can. He didn’t try to break in ur house or come at u that made u fear ur life . So if trash is ur reason then yeah u def took control n used deadly force and u will be charged . 🤦‍♀️
    Fatimah Thompson
    1d ago
    It was trash he threw out he’s going to jail
