Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Woman in wheelchair struck, killed in Fairmount Park hit-and-run

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R9O1_0w7I9tpk00

    A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

    Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Reservoir Drive.

    Officials say people who called 911 told police the woman was initially still alive when they saw her lying in the road, but she was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries to her head and body.

    Her badly damaged wheelchair could be seen lying at the crash site.

    "We know that this female was hit with such force she was launched out of one of the boots that she was wearing, because one is on the highway and about 100 feet away. She's laying with another boot on that matches," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

    The striking vehicle is believed to be silver or gray, based on car parts were found left behind at the scene, police said. Investigators aren't sure which way the driver took off after the crash.

    The woman who was killed has not been publicly identified.

    Cyclists and runners who use the park say, unfortunately, it's not a surprise to hear about a hit-and-run, but it is shocking to hear one happened on this wide stretch of road.

    "After 12 things change a little bit. There's fewer cars out here so people think they can get away with more," said Stef Lenis of Strawberry Mansion.

    But Lenis said she thinks that could change if the city installed more lighting so there's a better picture of who's driving in the area.

    "It is very dark in that area, so maybe they didn't see them? But, I mean, that's impossible. No excuses for the person that hit them," she said.

    The Action News Data Journalism Team found there have been at least 30 fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia so far in 2024.

    That's about two-thirds of the total for all of last year.

    RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0w7I9tpk00

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Eddie Wiggs
    16h ago
    Based on true events and facts the next block buster horror movie of Purge should definitely be named after the streets of the city of brotherly love, you can have the sports teams and that cheese steak 🤢🤬!!!
    9teen9ty9
    1d ago
    🕊🙏🕊🙏🕊🙏🕊🙏🕊🙏🕊🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wanted in Philadelphia hit-and-run at Penn Presbyterian
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    Woman killed in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, police say
    CBS Philly3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Man formally charged with death of 14-year-old Dawn Watson
    KYW News Radio4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Man arrested in South Jersey, wanted out of Virginia for deaths of married couple renting basement of his home
    KYW News Radio1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Pennsylvania Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Train operator killed in NJ Transit crash identified by attorney as mom of 3
    CBS Philly1 day ago
    New Jersey National Guard Major Suspected in Gaudreau Brothers' Tragic Passing Faces Court Delay
    hoodline.com20 hours ago
    New Jersey's controversial black bear hunting season begins
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Trial on hold for New Jersey man charged in knife attack that injured Salman Rushdie
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    NYC father charged in death of his malnourished 4-year-old son, day after mom was arrested
    New York Post1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Hellerick's Family Farm offers family fun, adventure for the fall
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy