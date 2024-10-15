Woman in wheelchair struck, killed in Fairmount Park hit-and-run

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Reservoir Drive.

Officials say people who called 911 told police the woman was initially still alive when they saw her lying in the road, but she was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries to her head and body.

Her badly damaged wheelchair could be seen lying at the crash site.

"We know that this female was hit with such force she was launched out of one of the boots that she was wearing, because one is on the highway and about 100 feet away. She's laying with another boot on that matches," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The striking vehicle is believed to be silver or gray, based on car parts were found left behind at the scene, police said. Investigators aren't sure which way the driver took off after the crash.

The woman who was killed has not been publicly identified.

Cyclists and runners who use the park say, unfortunately, it's not a surprise to hear about a hit-and-run, but it is shocking to hear one happened on this wide stretch of road.

"After 12 things change a little bit. There's fewer cars out here so people think they can get away with more," said Stef Lenis of Strawberry Mansion.

But Lenis said she thinks that could change if the city installed more lighting so there's a better picture of who's driving in the area.

"It is very dark in that area, so maybe they didn't see them? But, I mean, that's impossible. No excuses for the person that hit them," she said.

The Action News Data Journalism Team found there have been at least 30 fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia so far in 2024.

That's about two-thirds of the total for all of last year.

