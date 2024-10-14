Open in App
    • 6abc Action News

    Building partially collapses after being hit by car in Wilmington; several buildings evacuated

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP1IP_0w6BfkxU00

    A building partially collapsed on Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

    Firefighters say the building at A Street and New Castle Avenue was hit by a car around 12:30 a.m.

    The collapse happened around 8 a.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbUE7_0w6BfkxU00

    The building houses a business and four apartments.

    Battalion Chief Robert Pryor said the building is uninhabitable and will be demolished.

    No one was injured.

    Two adjoined buildings were also damaged in the collapse and were evacuated.

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Lucy A Meade
    19h ago
    I have not been in South bridge for a while, I can’t picture the location. Thank God no one was hurt! The Buisness and apartments were unoccupied causing history where back in the day It was once a place where Residents and people passing through the neighborhood to shop😂👍. My comment is based on the comments I read 😂! Mary Blossom and Falantis never heard of either one😂! Google…..
    Kammie West
    1d ago
    I saw that whole ordeal early Monday morning!!!
    View all comments
