Building partially collapses after being hit by car in Wilmington; several buildings evacuated

A building partially collapsed on Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

Firefighters say the building at A Street and New Castle Avenue was hit by a car around 12:30 a.m.

The collapse happened around 8 a.m.

The building houses a business and four apartments.

Battalion Chief Robert Pryor said the building is uninhabitable and will be demolished.

No one was injured.

Two adjoined buildings were also damaged in the collapse and were evacuated.