1 rescued from roof after house fire in Delanco, New Jersey

One person was rescued from a roof after a house fire in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out in the three-story multi-family home around 4:50 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Burlington Ave. in Delanco.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy fire and a 2nd alarm was quickly called, according to officials.

Viewer video shows intense flames during Delanco house fire

One person was waiting on the porch roof to be rescued.

There has been no word on if anyone else was inside the home or if there are any injuries.