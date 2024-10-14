Maryland homicide suspect arrested after police chase, crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section

A police chase in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section ended in a multi-car crash and the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted in Maryland.

It started just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers attempted to stop a pickup truck along the 4000 block of I Street for traffic violations.

Authorities say the driver sped off, leading police on a chase before the pickup crashed into multiple parked cars along the 4000 block of Castor Avenue.

Even a police vehicle was banged up in the wreck.

The two men who were in the truck were taken to area hospitals.

Investigators say the driver is wanted in connection with a homicide in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.

He is set to be extradited to Maryland to face murder charges.