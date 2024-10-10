Open in App
    Coronor, large police presence at home in Upper Macungie Township, Pa

    2 days ago

    The coroner was at the scene of a police investigation in Lehigh County.

    A large police presence was seen on Wednesday night in the 200 block of Kristin Lane in Upper Macungie Township.

    Crews were first called to the home around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a missing person.

    Action News has been told the investigation is connected to that person.

    State police, along with local authorities, were at the scene for several hours.

    Action News is working to learn more details.

    A R N Snicklefritz
    2d ago
    so say miracle prayer 'precious Blood of Jesus Christ, save us n the whole World' the timeframe of life is split by hairs Christ puts upon. pray hard n get ready. by April 2025 we may see common level 7 earthquakes
