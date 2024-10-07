Open in App
    • 6abc Action News

    American Idol alum to play Tina Turner in Broadway hit musical coming to Delaware

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkC9s_0vxxwwhk00

    From pain to perseverance, the life and music of one of the greatest, strongest, and most inspiring artists of our time takes the stage this week in Wilmington, Delaware.

    The smash Broadway hit 'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical' kicks off a new season at The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

    The star taking on the title role is a familiar face and voice to fans of American Idol.

    Action News first met Jayna Elise as a contestant on not one, but two seasons of American Idol.

    And now, Elise is stepping into the iconic role of Tina Turner.

    "The incredible, legendary Tina Turner," she said, calling this opportunity "the role of a lifetime."

    "What is so crazy is that music is something that runs so deep within me. Even before I accepted the offer for this, I had always been like, 'I want to be like Tina Turner. I want my music to be rock and edgy.' I've always kind of looked up to her in that way, as being like the Queen of Rock and Roll. It was literally such an honor to be able to accept and do something like this," Elise said.

    'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical' follows the highs and lows of Tina Turner's life and iconic career.

    One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, the late, legendary Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and shattered glass ceilings.

    Her comeback is widely known as one of the greatest of all time.

    "Act One is basically the exposition of her life, and everything that she goes through," she says. "Act Two is her pulling herself up from her bootstraps. Anyone else would have probably given up, but it was those moments that really defined her."

    By the end of the show, the whole theater is up on its feet.

    "It's just one big party celebrating such a legendary woman and a legendary life," Elise says.

    'TINA - The Tina Turner Musical' runs from October 11 through October 13 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington.

    Click here for details.

    R.C.
    17h ago
    I'm a Lenape woman, can I play Tina Turner on Broadway?
    Kitkat5674
    18h ago
    Something positive to celebrate! 🎉❤️🎊
