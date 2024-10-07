Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    2 men sought in connection with shooting of 17-year-old on SEPTA bus

    1 days ago

    Philadelphia police are looking to identify two people who may be linked to the shooting of a 17-year-old on a crowded SEPTA bus last Friday .

    It happened at the intersection of North 3rd Street and West Allegheny Avenue in the Fairhill section of the city.

    A 17-year-old was critically wounded but is now in stable condition.

    SEPTA officials say 30 passengers were on the bus when the shots were fired.

    At the time, police believed suspects from the shooting led them on a wild chase that ended in Kensington. The scene was captured exclusively by Chopper 6.

    WATCH FULL POLICE CHASE | Suspect leads officers on wild chase across Philadelphia

    WATCH FULL POLICE CHASE: Shooting suspect leads officers on wild chase across Philadelphia

    Video showed the driver jumping from the moving vehicle to try and evade police. He was later taken into custody.

    On Monday, police said that the chase had nothing to do with the shooting on the SEPTA bus.

    Recently released surveillance images show two young men, who police believe are connected to the shooting.

    "It's the highest priority to make sure that we are responding to it. For the police, the focus has been on trying to prevent critical incidents like this," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRzDI_0vxxtHzW00

    SEPTA wanted to communicate to its customers that this kind of violence is unacceptable.

    Officials also said crime on SEPTA buses, trains, and stations is down dramatically this year due to increased patrols and heightened surveillance coverage.

    "That includes every bus, every train, every station is covered with surveillance cameras. These give us great pieces of evidence to use in these investigations," Busch said.

    SEPTA says overall crime on its properties is down nearly 35% year to date.

    Meanwhile, if you recognize the men in those images, please contact the police.

    Anyone with information on this shooting or who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the police.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    O.G Wilson
    1d ago
    yeah that bull shit cameras should be in real time....driver should have direct communication with septa and philly police that will make septa customers feel safe.....the more crime that happened on septa the more people go out and buy cars and drive causing mass traffic and reckless driving
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Idaho man took a homeless person to breakfast. He then drugged and stabbed him 16 times
    the-independent.com8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Son who beheaded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dad and rambled he was just 'trying to perform a citizen’s arrest' may face death penalty: DA
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today26 minutes ago
    Sofitel Philadelphia listed as 34th best hotel in the world
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Philadelphia-Area Woman Charged with Killing Unborn Child After Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman Outside a Wawa
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Action News editor Lyndsey Teague retires
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Fireworks lead to neighborhood evacuation in Northeast Philadelphia
    CBS Philly4 days ago
    'Zoo Done it?' Uncover secrets of the oldest building at Philadelphia Zoo with scavenger hunt
    6abc Action News5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy