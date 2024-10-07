Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Philadelphia museum remembers victims of Oct. 7 Hamas attack amid 1-year anniversary

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031AJ8_0vxxaWja00

    In the year since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia has used exhibits to keep a focus on the victims, survivors, and hostages.

    A display that opened on Monday is perhaps the most powerful of the exhibits.

    The fifth-floor space of the museum has been transformed to resemble a scene from the Nova Music Festival, an event that Hamas terrorists targeted in their attack on October 7, 2023.

    The attack claimed more than 1,200 Israeli lives. More than 250 people were taken hostage. Of those who died, more than 300 were killed at the music festival.

    "(They were) coming to party and celebrate and dance and be all about peace and love and music, and what they experienced when the terrorists began," said Emily August, chief public engagement officer at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.

    The museum's new week-long pop-up exhibition is entitled "The Moment the Music Stood Still: The Nova Music Festival Exhibition."

    It includes the personal belongings of festival-goers left behind as the terror attack unfolded. Tents in the exhibition are scattered with things like books, flip-flops, and pillows.

    The exhibition also includes the portable bathroom stalls that Hamas terrorists shot into as people hid inside.

    Outside the Weitzman, two burned-out cars sign on the sidewalk. The cars, destroyed in the attack, belonged to people who were at the festival.

    "The pain of October 7 is felt by people in so many walks of life," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) after he toured the exhibition with his wife, several political and faith leaders, and the mother of two young women killed in the attack.

    "We received the most horrible news that any mother can receive," said Sigal Manzuri of the news that her daughters Roya and Norelle Manzuri were both killed while attending the festival.

    She held a photo of the two young women as she spoke at the Weitzman Museum.

    "It's not just a picture. There's a family behind this picture," she said. "There's a soul behind this picture."

    "We all stand here recommitted to peace. Recommitted to a society where every person has a right to live up to their God-given potential," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis (D - Pennsylvania).

    The exhibition helps to share the story of the lives lost and the hope that lives on.

    "We remember that darkness today, but it is also important to find light in the midst of darkness," said Shapiro.

    The pop-up exhibition will be at The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History through October 13.

    Due to content that can be hard to watch, the exhibition is recommended for ages 16 and up.

    Admission is free, but people are encouraged to reserve a free timed ticket at www.classy.org .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today26 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Sofitel Philadelphia listed as 34th best hotel in the world
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Action News editor Lyndsey Teague retires
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    'Zoo Done it?' Uncover secrets of the oldest building at Philadelphia Zoo with scavenger hunt
    6abc Action News5 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy