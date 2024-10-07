Open in App
    93-year-old veteran videotapes sporting events for students in New Hope

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPZQn_0vxt70Jp00

    93-year-old Korean War veteran Robert Pop-Pop' Heath dedicates his free time to videotaping sporting events for local students.

    At the end of the season, he burns discs for students to take home as a keepsake of a special time in their lives.

    Over nearly 40 years, he's been able to capture his own children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren.

    Heath has been honored by students, friends, family, and faculty over the years. He has created a scholarship fund in his name, and has been awarded the namesake of the New Hope-Solebury Athletic Hall of Fame.

    Watch the video above to see the full story.

    RELATED: Lifelong Lansdowne resident has helped town grow over near-century

    96-year-old Mary Lou Jennings has dedicated decades of service as a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, and serving on the Shade Tree Commission.

