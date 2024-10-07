Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Massive fire ravages Catholic school building in Springfield Twp., Delaware County

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOSk6_0vxrrCeT00

    A massive multi-alarm fire destroyed a Catholic school building in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

    The call came in around 5 p.m. Monday for flames showing from the St. Francis of Assisi School, which is located on Saxer Avenue.

    Chopper 6 was overhead as plumes of heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the building.

    Chopper 6 over school fire in Delaware County

    Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire but remained on the scene Monday night to extinguish any hotspots.

    The school was founded in 1929 and serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade.

    "At this time, the fire appears controlled to one building. All classes at the school will be cancelled for at least tomorrow. Efforts are already underway to locate an alternate learning location for those who will be affected by the loss of classroom space," said a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in a statement.

    The damaged building houses grades Pre-K, Kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 3. Students in grades 2 and 4 through 8 attend classes in another building on the campus.

    The principal told Action News that roughly 150 students have been affected.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW3KC_0vxrrCeT00
    PICTURED: Firefighters seen gathering outside St. Francis of Assisi School after massive fire on Oct. 7, 2024.

    Hundreds of people came out well into the night in total disbelief.

    "I was just so surprised. It was really devastating," said 7th grader Sam Trevea.

    "This is really sad for me because like a lot of people have a lot of memories here," added 4th grader Lizzie Smith.

    This tight-knit community is confident they'll get through this together.

    "I think of everyone stays positive and faith in God. Everything's going to work out OK," said Kevin Ferry of Springfield Twp.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Jimbo
    1d ago
    If it wasn’t on the closing list it is now
    Les Colburn
    1d ago
    I would like to thank all the fire companies that were there on the scene. They did an excellent job and specially the Springfield fire company these men women donate their time to serve our community. The people Springfield should be very proud of having them in our community. May God bless him more.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Classes canceled after fire erupts at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield
    KYW News Radio1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Utility company American Water pauses billing after cyberattack
    CBS News1 day ago
    Son who beheaded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dad and rambled he was just 'trying to perform a citizen’s arrest' may face death penalty: DA
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Sofitel Philadelphia listed as 34th best hotel in the world
    6abc Action News2 days ago
    Dozens of firefighters respond to South Philly fire, officials say
    CBS Philly15 hours ago
    Severe Thunderstorms & Damaging Winds Possible Across Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    83-year-old brutalized by robber inside NJ supermarket
    920 ESPN4 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Philadelphia-Area Woman Charged with Killing Unborn Child After Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman Outside a Wawa
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Media animal shelter looking for fosters to take in Hurricane Helene rescue dogs
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Panera reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by former Penn student's family
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Fraternitas Rosae Crucis: The Mysterious Spiritual Fraternity Hidden in Quakertown
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Here Are the Best Pizza Shops in Delaware County. See If You Agree
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    4 Delco Locales Make Philadelphia Magazine ‘Best of Philly’ Food List
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    'Zoo Done it?' Uncover secrets of the oldest building at Philadelphia Zoo with scavenger hunt
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy