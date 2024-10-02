Man shot in the back in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of 9th Street.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the back.

They did not find any ballistic evidence at the scene.

The man is in critical but stable condition.

Police are searching for a motive and a suspect.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker