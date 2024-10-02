Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 6abc Action News

    Man shot in the back in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSNFm_0vrGhG7W00

    A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

    Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3900 block of 9th Street.

    Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the back.

    They did not find any ballistic evidence at the scene.

    The man is in critical but stable condition.

    Police are searching for a motive and a suspect.

    RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0vrGhG7W00

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Halima Robbins
    2d ago
    🤲
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man shot multiple times, killed in West Oak Lane, police say
    CBS Philly2 days ago
    Man convicted in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend to spend decades in prison
    KYW News Radio3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Police are digging up the remains of 8 unidentified homicide victims in a Northeast Philadelphia burial ground
    KYW News Radio10 days ago
    Action News editor Lyndsey Teague retires
    6abc Action News4 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Action News' streaming producer Jason Kleinberger, wife welcome baby girl
    6abc Action News4 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Philadelphia Phillies reveal new food and merch for Red October
    6abc Action News1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'What's Happening!!' Star Mabel King: 25 Years After Her Tragic Life and Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy