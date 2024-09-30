Open in App
    6abc Action News

    'Four Heartbeats' become lifelong friends during transplant journeys

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z60xh_0vopvnyj00

    They came from different towns, different backgrounds, and at different stages of life. But the one thing they each needed was a new heart.

    They became friends during their months-long stay at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Together, they went on walks and took breaks in the game room to play on the Nintendo Wii.

    One by one, they each got a new heart, but never stopped supporting one another.

    Watch the video above to see their heartwarming story.

    To learn more about Jefferson Health, visit their website.

    RELATED: 'Anna's Angels': Acts of kindness bring smiles to teen fighting cancer

    Thanks to 'Anna's Angels', 13-year-old Joey Myers was surprised with a pet pug, and then a mobility ramp to help him get home.

