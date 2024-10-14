The Mario Cristobal Show: We have a Ton to Prove!

The Miami Hurricanes will come off their bye week at 6-0 but Head Coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday morning, "we have a lot to prove to ourselves." The Canes have had to come from behind in consecutive weeks and with a trip to Louisville coming up on Saturday there is a lot the team can clean up and improve on. Miami will get a boost with a key player coming back which Coach let us know about. You can listen to our full conversation with Coach Cristobal right here!