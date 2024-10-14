Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 560 The Joe

    The Mario Cristobal Show: We have a Ton to Prove!

    By The Joe Rose Show,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNU2X_0w60tLYj00

    The Miami Hurricanes will come off their bye week at 6-0 but Head Coach Mario Cristobal said on Monday morning, "we have a lot to prove to ourselves." The Canes have had to come from behind in consecutive weeks and with a trip to Louisville coming up on Saturday there is a lot the team can clean up and improve on. Miami will get a boost with a key player coming back which Coach let us know about. You can listen to our full conversation with Coach Cristobal right here!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    NFL Players Accused Of 'Quitting' During Middle of Game Sunday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago
    James Bond Actor Sean Connery Befriended Actress Shelly Winters Before 'Dr. No' Made Him a Superstar
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy