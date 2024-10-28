Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 5 On Your Side

    AT&T relocating 'several hundred positions' in St. Louis to other cities

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    St. LouisTelecommunications industrySt. Louis economyEmployee rightsEarth cityCorporate taxes

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    SupperClubSally
    2d ago
    In 2008, presidential candidate Barak Obama said that his goal as president was to “fundamentally change America.” Most thought “fundamentally changing America” meant that he would fix America’s problems and we would all live happily ever after.But anyone who knows the definition of “fundamentals” knows that if you change those things, you get something different from what you had.If you change the fundamentals of football, you don’t have better football, you don’t have football at all. You have soccer or rugby. If you change the fundamentals of journalism, you don’t have journalism, you have fiction or propaganda— what we have now in our mainstream media. The “fundamentals” are the framework that makes something what it is. Obama started changing the fundamentals to create a different country. His party’s puppet, Joe Biden, is following in his footsteps. That party wants to change the Constitution
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Ted Drewes Frozen Custard in St. Louis, Missouri
    sillyamerica.com2 days ago
    State governor signs new law banning common hotel amenity: 'We all benefit'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy