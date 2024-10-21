Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 5 On Your Side

    2nd man takes plea deal in deadly beating of woman with disability

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jokeas
    1d ago
    murder. gets 10 years? smh
    Allen Kranawetter
    1d ago
    good
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits How ‘Heartbreaking’ It Is That Her Mom Will Never Know Her Baby Girl: ‘It Makes Me Sad’
    Hollywood Unlocked5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Woman Saw Something Trapped In A Container In Her Yard So She Rushed To Investigate
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Plaintiffs file final arguments in challenge to Illinois’ gun ban
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy