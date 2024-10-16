Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 5 On Your Side

    Former Kirkwood High School teacher takes plea deal in 1990s sexual assault case

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy