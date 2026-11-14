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Report: 49ers rookie DT Gracen Halton undergoes surgery, expected back for OTAs
By Marc Adams,2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton underwent surgery to repair the broken leg and dislocated ankle he suffered last weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Despite the significant injury, Halton is expected to be back in time for the team's organized team activities (OTAs), offering some encouraging news about his recovery timeline.