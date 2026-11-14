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49ers Must Win the Battle of The Trenches Against the Cowboys
By Carlos Torres,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers head to Dallas on Sunday with the NFL's top-ranked offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, and a defense allowing just 80.9 rushing yards per game. Those strengths could give San Francisco an advantage against a Cowboys team surrendering 147.4 rushing yards per game, although Dallas has an improving offensive line of its own.