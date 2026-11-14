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Kyle Shanahan praises WR Jordan Watkins for not giving up when opportunities weren’t there
By Marc Adams,2 days ago
Jordan Watkins didn't exactly get the start he envisioned for his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. The young wide receiver wasn't dressing for games early in the season, leaving him on the outside looking in while other players received opportunities. But according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Watkins never allowed the disappointment to affect his approach.