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Renardo Green Emerging as a Key Defensive Playmaker for 49ers
By Casey Lima,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC at 7-1. And while the offense has been solid and efficient, led by Brock Purdy, the defense is where the improvement is most evident. Anchored by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the progress has been a revelation, with the defense ranking in the top six in the NFL in average points allowed, rush, pass, and total yards.