undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers stumbled upon WR Keenan Allen and what he brings to the offense
By Marc Adams,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers weren't necessarily targeting Keenan Allen when they began exploring wide receiver options leading up to the NFL trade deadline. In fact, the veteran receiver wasn't even on their radar until they started watching film on another player. Speaking with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, head coach Kyle Shanahan explained how Allen unexpectedly entered the picture as the 49ers evaluated Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.