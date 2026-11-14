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49ers reportedly put high price on Mac Jones amid Vikings’ QB search
By Marc Adams,2 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers weren't going to make it easy for a team interested in acquiring QB Mac Jones, particularly if that team was an NFC competitor. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings explored several options at quarterback before ultimately turning their attention to Kirk Cousins. Jones was among the quarterbacks who drew interest from Minnesota.