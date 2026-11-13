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49ers vs. Cowboys final injury report: Trent Williams, 4 CBs questionable for Week 10
By David Bonilla,10 days ago
WR Mike Evans (Achilles) CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) T Trent Williams (shoulder) LB Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle) TE Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) RB Tyler Goodson (ankle, knee) S P.J. Locke (concussion) WR Jonathan Mingo (ankle) Doubtful. S Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) Questionable. CB Daron Bland (ankle) DT...