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49ers get encouraging update on two starting corners, but Trent Williams doesn’t practice
By David Bonilla,10 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their final practice of the week before traveling to the Dallas area for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys. The 49ers' two starting cornerbacks, Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, both returned to the field Friday, an encouraging sign for their chances of playing this weekend.