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Trent Williams has intriguing take on 49ers roster age, Keenan Allen addition
By David Bonilla,9 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers already had one of the oldest rosters in the NFL. Their move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline didn't exactly lower the average age. Much had already been made of wide receiver Mike Evans, the 33-year-old veteran who signed with San Francisco as a free agent in March after 12 impressive seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.