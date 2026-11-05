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49ers vs. Raiders injury report: Christian McCaffrey returns to practice, others remain sidelined
By David Bonilla,7 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's on-field session. He suffered a mild hamstring strain during the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but the bye week gave him extra time to recover.