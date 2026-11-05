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49ers get encouraging Christian McCaffrey injury update ahead of Raiders game
By David Bonilla,6 days ago
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been recovering from what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as a "mild hamstring strain," missed Wednesday's practice. However, McCaffrey returned to the field Thursday. McCaffrey suffered the injury during the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco is...