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49ers’ John Lynch explains why Jauan Jennings trade fell through
By David Bonilla,5 days ago
On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed reports that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings had turned down an opportunity to return to the San Francisco 49ers via trade. However, Shanahan's explanation suggested the situation was less about Jennings rejecting his former team and more about the receiver being comfortable where he is.