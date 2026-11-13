Rumors began swirling across local social media feeds earlier today, claiming that longtime Shreveport favorite Hickory Stick had burned to the ground. While the beloved Youree Drive restaurant is still standing, management has confirmed that the building suffered fire damage and will close temporarily while repairs are underway.

For nearly five decades, Hickory Stick has been a fixture in Shreveport’s Broadmoor area, drawing a fiercely loyal following for its cafeteria-style Southern comfort food, smoked meats, and po’boys.

Official Statement from Hickory Stick

In a message shared with customers, the Hickory Stick team thanked local first responders for keeping the damage from spreading further and asked the community for patience as they work toward a comeback:

“An Important Update from Hickory Stick, As many of you may have heard, Hickory Stick experienced a fire at our restaurant. First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department for their quick response and hard work. We are incredibly grateful for our local first responders. Unfortunately, Hickory Stick will be temporarily closed for the next few weeks as we assess the damage and work toward reopening. We appreciate the love, support, and patience of our wonderful customers and the Shreveport-Bossier community during this difficult time. For 49 years, Hickory Stick has been proud to serve the Shreveport-Bossier community. This is an unexpected setback, but we look forward to welcoming you back to our tables. Thank you for standing with the Hickory Stick family.”

What’s Next for Regulars

The Good News: Despite initial panic online, the structure itself was saved thanks to the fast response from the Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department.

The Timeline: Management expects the restaurant to remain closed for the next few weeks as crews assess the interior damage and begin restoration.

An exact reopening date has not yet been announced. Local diners are encouraged to keep an eye on Hickory Stick’s official social media pages for updates on when the dining room will welcome guests back.