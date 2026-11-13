All departing flights across the United States have been halted indefinitely Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop.

In an official advisory, the FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety” for the immediate shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the halt was triggered by a widespread communications issue impacting the regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers that direct aircraft between airports nationwide.

What Travelers Need to Know Right Now:

Departures Halted: Pilots at gates across the country are being turned around, and several flights that had already boarded are being deplaned as all outbound domestic traffic remains grounded until further notice.

Flights Currently in the Air: The ground stop applies strictly to departing aircraft. Planes already airborne are continuing safely to their destinations, while inbound international flights are being managed on a case-by-case basis.

Cause Under Investigation: While early reports point to air-to-ground frequency issues affecting high-altitude traffic, FAA technicians are actively investigating the root cause.

There is currently no timeline for when normal operations will resume.

Krystal Montez, Townsquare Media

A Rare Aviation Shutdown

Today’s order marks an extraordinarily rare disruption to U.S. airspace. Prior to this afternoon, the FAA had only issued a nationwide ground stop twice in modern history: in January 2023 following a critical pilot notification system outage, and in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

With thousands of flights affected heading into the weekend, travel experts warn that cascading delays and cancellations will likely ripple across the country for several days.

This is a developing story. Check your airline’s app directly for the latest flight status and rebooking options before heading to the airport.