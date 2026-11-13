Bad news for a Shreveport restaurant. Shreveport firefighters were called to Hickory Stick BBQ just after 8am on Friday morning. The restaurant is located in the 4400 block of Youree Drive . Engine 11 arrived within three minutes, spotting smoke venting from the rear of the structure .

Crews swiftly found the source of the smoke inside the business’s BBQ pit . Firefighters contained and brought the flames under control by 8:39 AM . In total, twenty-seven firefighters across eleven units answered the call . Because the business was closed at the time, all employees safely evacuated prior to arrival, and no injuries were reported .

Erin McCarty

The building sustained light to moderate smoke damage, and electrical service was temporarily disconnected as a standard safety precaution .

What Do Hickory Stick Owners Say?