The State of Louisiana has been able to block ‘prediction market’ platforms from operating within state lines. This action is the result of a temporary restraining order, or TRO, coming from a lawsuit filed in the 21st Judicial District Court in Tangipahoa Parish by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Attorney General Murrill sought immediate judicial intervention to stop these digital platforms from continuing their operations across the state. This temporary restraining order does just that…but it is a short-term legal measure issued by a judge to stop a specific action until a formal hearing takes place.

Murrill argues that these “event contracts” used by sites like Kalshi and Polymarket are fundamentally “wagers” rather than “financial trades”. The lawsuit claims that these platforms allow users to bet on outcomes ranging from elections to sports and awards. State officials say they want to protect consumers, by applying existing gambling regulations to these modern digital platforms.

Major Tech And Financial Platforms Face Immediate Ban

The legal action targets 31 different entities connected to the prediction market industry. This sweeping list includes major industry operators like Kalshi and Polymarket, but its not just the big name predicion sites. Those type of sites are targeted alongside mainstream financial apps like Robinhood and Coinbase.

The inclusion of these established retail investing platforms demonstrates the wide reach of this enforcement action. These companies must immediately cease listing or clearing contracts for anyone located in Louisiana. The court order requires all named platforms to actively block residents from accessing their trading systems.

Companies have already started sending notices to users regarding the sudden suspension of services.

The platforms must maintain this blackout while the temporary restraining order remains active. Users with open positions, or funds tied up, in these specific contracts are currently navigating a frozen digital environment.

The hearing for this injunction is currently set for November 30th, 2026.

The length of this blackout depends entirely on the upcoming legal schedule, and whether the judge decides to implement a longer preliminary injunction. For now, the platforms have no choice but to comply with the state mandate or face severe legal penalties.

The Legal Fight Ahead For Prediction Platforms

Kalshi responded almost right away. Releasing a statement to users that said:

“Your government says you can’t use Kalshi anymore…Without a hearing, notice, or due process, the state has decided to end Louisiana’s access to all of the markets you love to trade”

The next step is a formal hearing where a judge will determine if a preliminary injunction should replace the temporary restraining order. If granted, the ban would remain in effect for the duration of the entire lawsuit…leaving platforms locked out of the state for months.

These companies still have a path to victory if they can prove their operations fall under federal jurisdiction. Industry leaders argue they are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which they believe overrides state-level gambling laws. The upcoming court battle will determine if federal financial classifications can shield these platforms from Louisiana gambling enforcement.