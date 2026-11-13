The Bossier Parish Sheriff Office processed multiple felony offenders into their maximum security facility during the week of November 9th, 2026. Including some very serious, and disturbing, charges. Recent bookings involve suspects accused of Domestic Abuse Battery-Child Endangerment, Obscenity, and multiple DWI violations during this period.

Large Number Of Domestic Abuse Charges This Week

There seem to have been a shocking number of Domestic Abuse charges this week in Bossier Parish. Especially since the charges all included Child Endangerment.

But it wasn’t just the Child Endangerment charges, there were multiple Battery of a Dating Partner charges this week. Even though they’re not called ‘domestic abuse’ by name, the spirit of the charges fall into the realm of domestic violence.

Between these two types of charges, there were at least 5 charges in Bossier Parish this week. That might not seem like a large number, but it was a large percentage of the overall violent charges this week in the parish.

More Bossier Inmates Featured In Searchable Database

While we’re going to recap this past week’s arrests and charges in Bossier Parish, there are more than what we will have listed. Not all of this past week’s arrests are currently available as this story is published. Some will be made available at a later date, even though the arrests have already taken place.

There are also inmates that are currently in the Bossier Parish facility that aren’t listed here, because they were arrested and booked before October 2nd. If you want to search for a specific inmate, you can check the Bossier Parish Jail site here.

Here are the arrests and charges from Bossier Parish from this past week.