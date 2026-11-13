Routine nighttime drivers on I-49 through the Shreveport area will possibly need to consider an alternate route beginning this Sunday.

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In a traffic advisory from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, drivers are being alerted to construction on I-49 from near the Southern Loop interchange to I-20 in Shreveport (including both directions of travel) beginning this Sunday, November 15.

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This $807,177 construction project is an effort to improve visibility on this portion of I-49 and will replace pavement striping and markings. Work will include the removal of old pavement striping and reflectorized markings, and replacement with all new material, including the on and off ramps at each interchange.

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In an effort to safely accomplish this work, DOTD will require slow-moving operations and intermittent lane closures in the nighttime hours, primarily from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am, Sunday through Thursday nights and will likely continue until early 2027, weather and other factors permitting.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Remember to leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.